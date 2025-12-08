Trat tourism unshaken as operators and TAT say border tensions haven’t affected visitor confidence

PATTAYA, Thailand – The president of the Trat Hotels and Resorts Association, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Trat Office, has confirmed that recent tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border have not impacted tourist confidence, with visitor numbers to the province’s three main islands — Koh Chang, Koh Kood, and Koh Mak — rising noticeably compared to the 2024 season.

Concerns were first raised by operators in Khlong Yai district, where the temporary closure of the Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint cut off travel from Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville. The move affected cross-border tourism flows and forced several boat operators to suspend operations.

However, Pitchaya Tachaiadisap — President of the Trat Hotels and Resorts Association — presented a different picture: overall tourism across the province remains strong, with both Thai and foreign arrivals in October–November significantly higher than last year.







Pitchaya said tourists still have full confidence in Trat as a safe and unaffected destination, a view consistent with reports from local authorities and media.

Currently, international tourists account for 95% of all visitors on the three main islands, as Thai tourists typically travel to northern provinces during the cool season.

“Foreign tourists stay longer, spend more, and love island-hopping. This creates steady income for tourism operators across all islands,” Pitchaya said.

During the long weekend of December 5–7, TAT Trat recorded 25,509 visitors, generating 194.87 million baht in tourism revenue. International tourists made up 22.51%, mainly from Germany, Russia, France, the UK, Finland, Australia, and Switzerland.

Top attractions also remained busy, including the Trat City Pillar Shrine, Phra Chom Nam site, Khlong Chao Waterfall, Ban Chuen Beach, Rajanagarindra Beach, and Kai Bae Viewpoint.

















































