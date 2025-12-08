Single travelers don’t care much whether the baht is expensive but Thailand’s economy should

PATTAYA, Thailand –Thailand’s currency continues to defy economic gravity, strengthening even as exports cool, household debt climbs, and purchasing power among ordinary Thais weakens. For many long-term visitors, retirees, and families who plan their budgets carefully, the message is clear: Thailand is becoming an increasingly expensive destination.

And yet, there is one group that appears unfazed — single travelers, especially men, who openly admit they “don’t care much whether the baht is expensive.” Their spending patterns are different: short stays, nightlife-focused budgets, and fewer long-term commitments. They come for experiences, not affordability.







But the growing narrative that “tourists will come anyway” is dangerous for Thailand’s wider economic outlook. Heavy reliance on short-stay, nightlife-centric travelers can’t compensate for the larger segment of visitors — families, European winter tourists, and retirees — who stay longer and spend far more across local businesses.

With the baht staying strong, many long-term visitors now question whether Thailand still offers good value. Conversations on forums and social media show a common sentiment: “It’s not the women or their smiles anymore — it’s the exchange rate that decides whether I stay or go.”



The irony is that despite the strong baht, many Thais are struggling with rising prices, stagnant wages, and the higher cost of basic goods. A stronger currency may impress markets, but at street level it translates to fewer customers, thinner profit margins, and slower spending.

Thailand’s economy should care about the strong baht — because the people who are most affected are not the carefree single travelers, but the millions who rely on tourism for their livelihoods. The question is whether policymakers will acknowledge this before another season of “priced-out” tourists choose more affordable destinations across Southeast Asia.



































