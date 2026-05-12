Taiwanese woman held in Pattaya weapons case as visa revoked, deportation process underway

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai authorities continue to detain a Taiwanese woman linked to a major weapons and explosives case involving Chinese national Mingchen Sun, as investigations expand into possible connections within an alleged criminal network operating in the Pattaya area.

On May 12, police at Na Jomtien Police Station in Sattahip district confirmed that Miss Yu Hsin Ma, a 33-year-old Taiwanese national, remains in custody for the fourth consecutive day as investigators continue questioning her over her alleged involvement in the case.







She was previously taken into custody following the discovery of a large cache of military-grade weapons and explosives at a residence in Huai Yai, Banglamung district, which is linked to the wider investigation surrounding Mingchen Sun.

Authorities said the Immigration Bureau in Pattaya has already revoked her visa, and procedures are now underway to deport her back to her home country once legal processes are completed.

Officials stated that her detention is part of ongoing efforts to determine whether she had any direct or indirect role in the weapons stockpiling case. However, investigators have not yet disclosed any formal charges beyond immigration and investigative detention measures.

Police reported that her mental state is currently stable. Unlike the initial days of detention, she is now able to rest normally and shows no signs of severe stress while in custody.



Meanwhile, the main suspect in the case, Mingchen Sun, remains under strict medical supervision in hospital care after earlier health complications, with multiple security agencies maintaining close monitoring around the clock.

Authorities continue to coordinate across police, immigration, and forensic units as they expand the investigation into possible transnational links tied to the weapons and financial transactions uncovered in the case.

















































