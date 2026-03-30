Ban Khiri Wong leads the way in turning cultural heritage into sustainable tourism growth

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture has designated Ban Khiri Wong in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province as one of Thailand’s top 10 model communities under the “Community-Based Tourism” initiative, recognizing its natural beauty, cultural identity, and sustainable local economy.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture Ranee Itarat presided over the launch event on March 27, 2026, at Khiri Wong Bridge in Lan Saka District. Attendees included Deputy Governor Witthaya Kiawrot, local community leaders, and provincial officials. The event promoted tourism routes under the “Unseen Tai Thai” policy, which aims to strengthen cultural tourism and support grassroots economic development.

Ban Khiri Wong was selected as one of the top 10 model communities for 2025 for its strong cultural heritage preservation and effective use of local resources to generate economic benefits. The community is recognized for its clean air, scenic location near Khao Luang, and traditional “mixed orchard” farming system, which demonstrates sustainable living in harmony with nature.

​By preserving its identity, from Sunday morning almsgiving on the bridge to conservation-focused rainforest trekking, the village has become a national model for creative cultural tourism. Visitors can experience local culture through workshops in eco-print textiles, natural-dye batik, herbal products, and handicrafts made from natural materials. The community also offers distinctive southern cuisine and traditional cultural performances.



The Deputy Permanent Secretary stated that the initiative supports the Ministry of Culture’s policy to transform cultural capital into economic opportunities through creative tourism. Ban Khiri Wong serves as a model for sustainable development by integrating environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and community-driven economic growth. (NNT)



































