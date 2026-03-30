Phuket Biennale hailed a success as Rayong lines up for Thailand’s next art tourism moment

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Culture Sabeeda Thaised has announced the success of the Thailand Biennale in Phuket, marking a new milestone for the country’s art and tourism sectors. The event attracted more than 2,413,980 visitors and generated over 28.97 billion baht in local economic circulation, including spending by domestic overnight visitors, one-day trip travelers, and international tourists.

The Minister noted that the Biennale has received significant international media attention, including coverage by The New York Times, which highlighted Phuket’s transformation into a vibrant hub of art and culture. This reflects the rising global recognition of Thailand’s Soft Power and cultural diplomacy.

She added that the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Phuket Province, is advancing the concept of “art transforming the city.” The Biennale brings together Thai and internationally renowned artists to create site-specific works across Phuket, connecting art with local communities, cultural heritage, and identity. Beyond elevating Phuket’s global image as an international art destination, the event has also stimulated grassroots economic growth, generating tangible income for local communities, entrepreneurs, and related sectors.

The Minister is scheduled to visit Phuket in early April to review progress, tour exhibitions, and encourage artists, organizers, and all stakeholders involved. Insights from the visit will be used to further strengthen and sustain future editions of the Biennale.







As the event enters its final phase, the Ministry of Culture invites the public and international visitors to experience the Thailand Biennale’s final highlights, which will run until the end of April.

Following the successful edition in Phuket, the Ministry will hand over hosting responsibilities to Rayong for the next Thailand Biennale, continuing to expand contemporary art across regions and strengthening the country’s cultural economy.

The Minister concluded that the success of the Thailand Biennale demonstrates that art and culture are powerful drivers of economic growth, income generation, and national image enhancement. The Ministry of Culture will continue to advance Thailand’s Soft Power to deliver tangible and sustainable outcomes. (NNT)



































