Balancing tradition and environment – Rethinking Loy Krathong celebrations for a sustainable future

By Pattaya Mail
As we celebrate the beauty of Loy Krathong, let’s also remember our responsibility to the environment. Together, we can find ways to preserve this cherished tradition while protecting our waterways

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sentiment expressed reflects a concern about the environmental impact of the traditional Loy Krathong festival, particularly regarding the disposal of floating lanterns and offerings in the water. While the festival is a cherished cultural practice, there are growing calls for a balance between celebration and sustainability.





While the beauty of Loy Krathong celebrations is undeniable, the aftermath poses significant environmental challenges. The remnants of krathongs, often made of non-biodegradable materials, lead to pollution, and many festival-goers experience discomfort when faced with the unpleasant task of cleanup afterward.

The joy of releasing krathongs into the water is often overshadowed by the mess left behind. Let’s advocate for eco-friendly practices that keep our celebrations beautiful and our environment clean.

Many people find the cleanup process overwhelming and unpleasant, with debris, including sharp objects and decomposing materials, left behind.



Instead of abandoning the tradition, stakeholders should work collaboratively to develop sustainable practices that honor the festival while protecting the environment.

Rather than abandoning our beloved festival, we must collaborate to create sustainable solutions that allow us to honor our traditions without harming nature.

Proposed Solutions:

Floating in Controlled Areas: Hosting Loy Krathong events in designated areas can minimize environmental impact.

Eco-Friendly Materials: Encouraging the use of biodegradable materials for krathongs and educating participants about sustainable practices.

This Loy Krathong, consider using biodegradable materials for your krathongs. Let’s show our love for the environment while keeping the spirit of the festival alive

Ultimately, it’s about preserving a beloved cultural tradition while ensuring the health of our waterways and ecosystems. By seeking collaborative solutions, we can celebrate Loy Krathong responsibly and meaningfully.

It’s time to take action! By choosing to float our krathongs in designated areas and promoting responsible disposal, we can enjoy the festival while safeguarding our precious ecosystems.

For more insights into the environmental impact of traditional festivals like Loy Krathong, consider exploring resources focused on sustainable practices and local initiatives.
















