‘Moo Deng Predictions’ – Local celebrity chooses the next U.S. President

By Pattaya Mail
The beloved resident of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Moo Deng, has humorously predicted Donald Trump as the next U.S. president in a playful election stunt. Will his prediction come true?

SRIRACHA, Thailand In a light-hearted twist on the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, “Moo Deng,” the resident pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has made headlines by being dubbed a candidate for the next U.S. president. As the election countdown begins, Moo Deng has humorously decided to step down from his candidacy, citing his busy schedule of sleeping and public appearances, but will still participate by predicting the election outcome.




On November 5, Moo Deng was presented with a beautifully carved fruit tray and a watermelon inscribed with the names of the candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The prediction resulted in Moo Deng favoring Trump as the likely winner. Fans of Moo Deng playfully teased that he probably hasn’t had time to read the presidential manual, and if his prediction turns out to be correct, there might be a humorous “tuition fee” of 99 dragon fruit in store.

In a fun twist on the electoral process, Moo Deng has traded in his candidacy to make a humorous prediction using carved watermelon, favoring Trump over Harris. Fans love this quirky take on the election.


Moo Deng the Hippo may have made a prediction, but he’s keeping it lighthearted—reminding everyone that his pick is just for fun, adhering to his values and the five precepts.

Moo Deng has cheekily declared that he predicts a male winner (without endorsing any gambling, as he strictly adheres to the five precepts). This quirky event highlights the fun and cultural significance of the election as it unfolds, bringing smiles to many while engaging in a unique form of electoral engagement.
















