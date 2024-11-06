‘Moo Deng Predictions’ – Local celebrity chooses the next U.S. President

SRIRACHA, Thailand – In a light-hearted twist on the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, “Moo Deng,” the resident pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has made headlines by being dubbed a candidate for the next U.S. president. As the election countdown begins, Moo Deng has humorously decided to step down from his candidacy, citing his busy schedule of sleeping and public appearances, but will still participate by predicting the election outcome.









On November 5, Moo Deng was presented with a beautifully carved fruit tray and a watermelon inscribed with the names of the candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The prediction resulted in Moo Deng favoring Trump as the likely winner. Fans of Moo Deng playfully teased that he probably hasn’t had time to read the presidential manual, and if his prediction turns out to be correct, there might be a humorous “tuition fee” of 99 dragon fruit in store.





Moo Deng has cheekily declared that he predicts a male winner (without endorsing any gambling, as he strictly adheres to the five precepts). This quirky event highlights the fun and cultural significance of the election as it unfolds, bringing smiles to many while engaging in a unique form of electoral engagement.





































