Author Sukan Sethi captivates Pattaya City Expats Club with tales of books and bikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sukan Sethi, a celebrated author and motorcycle enthusiast, delivered an enthralling presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club on Wednesday, September 4, sharing his journey from a family of traders to a life dedicated to literature and riding.







Sukan’s talk, titled ‘Books and Bikes: Visualizing the Road Ahead,’ delved into his personal story, the profound influence of his late mother, and his deep-seated passions that have shaped his life and work. “I want to write books; I want to be an author. This is my calling,” Sukan recounted, echoing the encouragement he received from his mother.

The author of ‘Wise Dad Ignorant Dad’ and ‘Conversations with Dracula’ engaged the audience with synopses of his works, which range from life-changing narratives to thrilling tales of the supernatural. Sukan’s approach to writing is both educational and entertaining, aiming to leave a lasting impression on his readers.

Sukan also shared his experiences with motorcycles, emphasizing the joy of riding and his plans to start a charity-focused motorcycle club. His vision for the club, named ‘Imagine,’ prioritizes safety and community service. In a heartfelt second part of his presentation, he took his audience on a journey through the winding roads of his biking life.

His biking adventures are not just about the thrill of the ride; they are a means to explore scenic destinations, discover new cafes, and most importantly, engage in charity work in remote locations. His motto, ‘Ride to Give, Give to Ride,’ encapsulates his philosophy of combining his passion for biking with a strong sense of social responsibility.

Sukan’s presentation was not just about his personal experiences; it was a master class in biking wisdom. He shared insights on hydration, counter-steering, and the importance of being fully present while riding.

The Pattaya City Expats Club members were visibly moved by Sukan’s presentation, with many expressing their anticipation for his upcoming works and the potential sequel to ‘Conversations with Dracula’. Sukan’s dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with his audience through storytelling left an indelible mark on the attendees.

Sukan Sukan’s visit to the Pattaya City Expats Club not only highlighted his literary and riding pursuits but also underscored the timeless value of sharing one’s passions and the power of words to inspire and transform lives.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.






































