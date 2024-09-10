Man rescued after two hours trapped in elevator in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 8, 33-year-old Korn Kijamorn was trapped in an elevator for nearly two hours in a five-story apartment building on Soi Land Office 4, following a power outage caused by heavy rain, which left him stranded in the elevator.







As there was no electric power, Korn endured intense heat and discomfort inside the elevator. Despite the efforts of residents and building staff to pry open the elevator doors, their attempts were unsuccessful. The only relief came from a partially open door that allowed some airflow with the help of a fan.

Rescue volunteers arrived promptly with extraction equipment and joined the on-going efforts. Using the ‘jaws of life’, the team forced open the elevator doors, ultimately freeing Korn. The operation was completed with relief from onlookers as Korn was brought to safety.

Korn, who was visibly shaken, expressed his gratitude: “I was stuck for almost two hours, and it was really tough. I’m so thankful for the resident who heard my cries for help and the rescue team and the residents who helped. Their quick actions made all the difference.”





































