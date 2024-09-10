Public frustration grows over road safety priorities in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The public’s frustration is mounting as residents express concerns about what they view as a misplaced focus on zebra crossings while other critical road issues remain unaddressed. Key locations such as Soi 13/4, Avenue, and Central are plagued by numerous potholes, prompting residents to argue that repairing these hazardous areas should take precedence over new pedestrian markings.







The Traffic and Transportation Design Department, a branch of the Engineering Office, has been working on updating traffic symbols and zebra crossings on South Pattaya Road to enhance pedestrian safety. However, this initiative has faced substantial criticism from residents on the Mayor’s direct communication page.

Specific concerns include dangerous potholes near the U-turn on Sukhumvit Road and in front of the former Esso gas station, which have frequently caused accidents, particularly for motorcyclists. Residents highlight that poorly maintained road surfaces at major intersections are marked by visible cracks, potholes, and uneven areas from previous roadwork.

In addition to these issues, residents are calling for broader improvements. They have raised concerns about the presence of homeless individuals on sidewalks along Second Road, opposite the Welcome Hotel, and suggested installing CCTV cameras to enforce pedestrian safety laws and penalize vehicles that fail to stop at crossings. There are also calls for the use of more durable materials for road markings to prevent quick wear and tear.





































