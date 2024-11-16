Excitement as tourists flock to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival at Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere in Pattaya during this year’s Loy Krathong festival was filled with excitement, as both Thai and international tourists began arriving in large numbers. The police deployed officers to ensure the safety of participants and smooth operation of the event. Security personnel were stationed at key locations throughout the area to prevent any potential incidents and manage traffic flow. Authorities reminded the public to follow safety guidelines to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Vendors set up stalls along Pattaya Beach, offering natural material krathongs that were popular with both locals and visitors. International tourists showed great interest in Thailand’s traditional custom, participating in the floating of krathongs and taking memorable photos.



This year’s Loy Krathong festival not only continued Thailand’s cherished cultural heritage but also boosted the tourism image of Pattaya. Many tourists expressed their appreciation for the well-organized and warm atmosphere of the event.

With large crowds expected to join the celebrations along Pattaya Beach that night, authorities urged both locals and tourists to keep an eye on their belongings and adhere to regulations for a smooth and enjoyable festival experience.







The 2024 Loy Krathong Festival saw an influx of tourists eager to take part in the annual celebration, creating a lively and festive atmosphere across various locations. With traditional lanterns lighting up the night skies, beautifully decorated krathongs floating along rivers and waterways, and cultural performances showcasing Thailand’s rich heritage, the festival attracted both locals and visitors alike.

In cities like Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok, the event was marked by crowds of people paying homage to the Goddess of Water, following the centuries-old custom of releasing krathongs adorned with candles and flowers to express gratitude and seek blessings. The celebration was a vibrant mix of tradition, entertainment, and community spirit, making it one of Thailand’s most beloved festivals for people of all ages.















































