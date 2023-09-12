Assaulted women seek justice amidst threats from unidentified attacker

Pattaya, Thailand – Two young women, identified as Ms. Cher, 27, and Ms. Wan, 26, both employees of the same company, faced a distressing ordeal when they were physically assaulted and threatened by an unidentified Thai man in front of a movie theater within a popular shopping complex in Laem Chabang Sub District.

The victims reported the incident to the Laem Chabang Police Station but expressed concerns about the thoroughness of the investigation. Their unease stemmed from the attacker’s claims of influential connections and threats of further harm if legal action were pursued.







On September 9, around 7.45 p.m., while the victims were watching a movie, a prolonged, disruptive conversation behind them involving three men escalated. The girls politely asked the group to lower their voices, but the male member reacted aggressively, using vulgar language and kicking their seats. He even threatened them, saying they would meet them outside if the request persisted.

Uncomfortable but determined to avoid confrontation, the victims endured another 15 minutes until the end of the movie. Upon exiting the cinema, they encountered the male antagonist wearing a cap and a face mask waiting for them.







Sensing danger, they began recording the confrontation on their mobile phones. Despite their attempts to de-escalate and explain, the man turned violent, physically assaulting both women. Bystanders intervened and temporarily halted the attacker, but the situation remained tense. The victims attempted to call the police, but the assailant forcibly took their phone and threatened retaliation, citing influential connections.







Fearing for their lives, the two young women chose to apologize, leading to the assailant leaving them alone. They then reported the incident to the Laem Chabang Police Station and decided to involve the media, fearing their case might not receive due attention and justice without public awareness and pressure.













