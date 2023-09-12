Temporary pier for patient transfers from Koh Larn near completion

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet inspected the old pier near the Sea Rescue Office in Pattaya on Sept. 11, to monitor the progress of its transformation into a temporary facility for receiving patients and injured persons from Koh Larn.

The decision to refurbish the old pier arose from the deteriorating condition of the main Bali Hai pier structure, which had previously been limited to use by emergency medical vehicles only. “While we work on renovating the Bali Hai pier, we cannot compromise the safety and well-being of our community and visitors,” Mayor Poramet stated during his visit. “To address this concern, we have decided to refurbish the old pier adjacent to the Sea Rescue Office, making it accessible to ambulances for the direct transportation of patients during emergencies.”







This renovation project includes the installation of ramps to facilitate ambulance access. Patients and injured individuals from Koh Larn can be swiftly transported to the pier and then transferred to waiting ambulances for rapid transportation to hospitals on the mainland.

The project is nearing completion, with only minor adjustments remaining. According to the engineering team’s plan, once the first 70 meters of the pier are deemed structurally sound to support ambulance vehicles, the City will permit ambulances to access this section for patient transfers. This step is expected to significantly improve the speed and efficiency of medical transfers between Koh Larn and Pattaya.

















