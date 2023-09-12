Music On the Beach 2023 Extravaganza coming to Pattaya Sept. 15-16

Pattaya, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant atmosphere, is set to become the epicenter of musical excellence with the much-anticipated “Music On the Beach 2023” event. This exciting extravaganza, a collaborative effort between the city of Pattaya, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Tourism Council of Thailand, promises to blend the magic of music with the allure of the beach.

Scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, this event will grace the central Pattaya Beach area with its second edition, building on the success of its debut last year.







Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat extends a heartfelt invitation to both the public and tourists, emphasizing the event's unique charm. "Music On the Beach 2023" will feature the Beach Talent Showband (BTS), who will mesmerize the audience with their musical prowess right on the sandy shores. Additionally, the Brass Theater Battles (BTB) will entertain spectators as teams engage in a spirited battle of brass instruments. Notably, this competition will host thirteen renowned marching bands from across the country, promising a thrilling display of musical artistry.







Beyond the captivating performances, this event carries multiple layers of significance. It aims to draw music enthusiasts, both Thai and international, into an enchanting world of melodies, transforming Pattaya Beach into a vibrant symphony. As Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat highlights, "It's not just about music; it's about promoting tourism in Pattaya and solidifying its standing as a premier tourist destination in Thailand. By harnessing the soft power of culture and music, the event also instills values of compassion, discipline, and camaraderie among the youth. It offers a platform for budding musicians to challenge themselves against world-class marching bands, fostering their growth and expertise."







The statistics are a testament to Pattaya’s allure. With 13 million tourists visiting Pattaya City in the first months of the year, it’s clear that this city holds an irresistible charm. Eight million of these visitors were Thai, while five million came from international destinations.

"Music On the Beach 2023" promises to be a visual and auditory spectacle, with the stunning backdrop of Pattaya's pristine beaches enhancing the experience. It embodies Pattaya's dedication to promoting culture, tourism, and community well-being through the unifying power of music.


















