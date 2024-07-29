ASEAN children perform good deeds in honour of HM King Rama X

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ASEAN Learning Center, part of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, organized a ceremony to honour the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday on July 28. The event, led by Pirun Noi-imjai, the Center’s Manager, featured the offering of flower garlands and the reading of a tribute to the King. Teachers, staff, and students gathered to sing the royal anthem and the “Sadudee Jom Racha” song, wishing the King a long and prosperous reign.

In the afternoon, the teachers and students engaged in community service activities as a tribute to the King. These included mowing grass, maintaining public areas in nearby communities, and cleaning the school premises. The event aimed to instil a sense of civic duty and respect for the monarchy among the participants.









































