Pattaya mayor and youth groups revitalize Naklua Canal Bridge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with students from the Hope Academy Foundation and members of the PCA Youth Group, embarked on a significant community service project to clean and repaint the Naklua Canal Bridge on July 27. The collaborative effort saw volunteers meticulously cleaning the bridge and repainting faded markings, transforming the once-worn structure into a vibrant and welcoming feature of the community.







Mayor Ngampichet emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “This community service project was designed to improve the cleanliness and aesthetics of the area, contributing to community unity and the sustainable development of local tourism. By enhancing the public image of Pattaya City, we underscore our collective effort to promote a cleaner, more vibrant environment for both residents and visitors.”



































