Pattaya mayor and youth groups revitalize Naklua Canal Bridge

By Pattaya Mail
0
67
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, students from the Hope Academy Foundation, and PCA Youth Group members work together to clean and repaint the Naklua Canal Bridge, enhancing its appearance and functionality.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with students from the Hope Academy Foundation and members of the PCA Youth Group, embarked on a significant community service project to clean and repaint the Naklua Canal Bridge on July 27. The collaborative effort saw volunteers meticulously cleaning the bridge and repainting faded markings, transforming the once-worn structure into a vibrant and welcoming feature of the community.



Mayor Ngampichet emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “This community service project was designed to improve the cleanliness and aesthetics of the area, contributing to community unity and the sustainable development of local tourism. By enhancing the public image of Pattaya City, we underscore our collective effort to promote a cleaner, more vibrant environment for both residents and visitors.”

Volunteers meticulously transform the Naklua Canal Bridge into a vibrant community feature, highlighting the importance of maintaining a clean and welcoming environment in Pattaya.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR