Pattaya enhances pedestrian crossings amid rising safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Pattaya have voiced growing concerns over the effectiveness of pedestrian crossings, particularly along Sukhumvit Road, where the speed limit ranges from 60 to 80 kilometres per hour. The crux of the issue lies in drivers’ frequent disregard for pedestrians, especially in areas with low visibility during early hours, such as bustling markets. This has led to a chorus of calls for more robust measures to ensure vehicles either stop or significantly slow down at crossings.







In response to these concerns, the Traffic and Transportation Design Department initiated a safety improvement project on July 28, focusing on the pedestrian crossing near Dusit Thani College on Sukhumvit Road. This location has recently experienced a troubling number of pedestrian accidents, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

The department’s initiative included widening the crossing to create a safer waiting zone for pedestrians, bolstered by the installation of four concrete barriers. To further safeguard pedestrians from oncoming traffic, an additional layer of barriers was added. New signage was also erected to alert drivers to the crossing and urge them to reduce their speed.









The public’s response to these changes has been overwhelmingly positive, with many residents advocating for similar improvements at other critical locations. The South Pattaya junction, for instance, has been flagged as a high-priority area where existing markings and parking facilities are deemed inadequate. Suggestions for this location include extending motorcycle parking spaces and deploying traffic cones to prevent lane cutting.

Moreover, there are calls for the department to ensure that road markings remain durable and to enhance pedestrian safety measures throughout the city. Addressing these concerns, the Traffic and Transportation Design Department has committed to ongoing improvements and a more comprehensive approach to pedestrian safety.





































