Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the future for online shopping

PATTAYA, Thailand – On March 20th, 2024, the speaker at the Pattaya City Expats Club meeting was Darryl Reeves, whose expertise delved deep into the intriguing realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and its profound implications for the future of shopping. With a commanding presence and an aura of anticipation, he embarked on a journey to enlighten his audience about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing the way we shop.







As Darryl embarked on his discourse, he skillfully wove a narrative that transported us into a future where AI served as a trusted ally to shoppers worldwide. Amidst the captivating narrative, he elucidated how AI would seamlessly integrate into the shopping experience, offering tangible benefits to consumers. Whether it was securing better bargains or exercising patience for the perfect deal, Darryl painted a vivid picture of how AI would cater to the diverse needs and preferences of shoppers.

Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, Darryl shared poignant anecdotes from his formative years, reminiscing about the humble beginnings of his entrepreneurial spirit. From selling walnuts at his front gate with the catchy slogan “Fresh from my back yard!” to co-founding the largest e-commerce shopping center in Australia, his story was a testament to the power of innovation and resilience.







With an air of confidence, Darryl highlighted his collaboration with industry giants like Microsoft, signaling a global expansion of his e-commerce empire. Emphasizing that his venture was not merely confined to Australia but poised to transcend borders, he underscored the universal appeal of AI-driven shopping experiences.

He and his partners created the online shopping site, Explore My Store (https://www.exploremystore.com/), which he noted is designed to allow the shopper to deal directly with the merchant including a virtual visit to the merchant’s store or their online presence.







Further, Explore My Store is not another marketplace. It is where you shop directly with the merchants. Connecting shoppers direct to merchants via chat & video. No fees or charges to the shopper for any store that is showcased. Through AI it can feature many search categories, including by location, payment options, etc. Darryl said they do not take any fees or commission for any products sold. They make their money through selling ‘space’ which the merchant can use to show their products. Certain basic services are free to the merchant, but fees are charged for premium (extra) features.

In essence, Darryl’s elaborate presentation not only offered a glimpse into the future of shopping but also served as a testament to the boundless possibilities that AI presents in shaping our everyday lives. In conclusion, his audience was left inspired and eager to embrace the transformative journey that lies ahead in the realm of AI-powered shopping.

He explained that their platform is continuously evolving to offer a better shopping experience for both shopper and merchant. During the Question-and-Answer session, Darryl noted that certain features asked about were coming soon. One member of the audience asked if the system would allow a shopper to search only for merchants that would ship to Thailand. Darryl responded that at present it doesn’t, but he would make a note to incorporate that feature into their platform.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of Darryl’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ySCOzjeoPU.































