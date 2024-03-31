Thailand and South Korea forge stronger defense ties

Thailand is seeking to bolster its defense capabilities through closer cooperation with South Korea, as discussed in a recent high-level meeting between Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and South Korea’s Defence Minister Shin Won-sik. The talks centered on potential collaboration with the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA), South Korea’s key agency for defense projects and industry development.







Sutin expressed Thailand’s keen interest in tapping into South Korea’s advanced defense industry, citing ongoing cooperative ventures such as the acquisition of South Korean frigates and combat aircraft, along with South Korea’s participation in the Cobra Gold military exercises hosted by Thailand.

DAPA, established in 2006 under the South Korean Ministry of National Defence, plays a major role in enhancing defense capabilities, overseeing munitions procurement, and supporting the defense industry. Sutin’s visit to South Korea, from March 27-30, included discussions on deepening these defense ties and exploring new areas of mutual benefit in the defense sector.







In a gesture of historical acknowledgment, Minister Shin expressed his gratitude for the valor of Thailand’s Little Tigers battalion during the Korean War (1950-53). Their efforts, he noted, were instrumental in securing peace on the Korean peninsula and contributing to South Korea’s subsequent prosperity. Thailand was one of 22 countries that supported South Korea under the United Nations flag during this conflict. (NNT)































