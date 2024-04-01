Confused motorcyclist throws stones at passers-by after Pattaya crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police rushed to Sukhumvit-Pattaya Road, near the Pattaya Central intersection, following reports of a motorbike crash and subsequent erratic behaviour by a foreign tourist on Tuesday.







Bystanders approached the scene of the accident, intending to offer assistance. Instead, they encountered a disoriented tourist exhibiting signs of delirium, hurling stones at passersby with alarming unpredictability.







The tourist, described as wearing a black shirt and brown shorts, appeared distressed and disoriented, gesturing frantically as if fearing imminent danger. A red Yamaha Fazzio motorcycle, presumably belonging to the man, was found nearby.







The man was safely apprehended and transported to the local police station for further investigation and interrogation. Despite the swift intervention, details regarding the nationality and identity of the tourist remain undisclosed at this time.































