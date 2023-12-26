Armed man arrested for smoking marijuana at petrol station

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A man was arrested for smoking marijuana and carrying a knife outside a women’s restroom at a petrol station on December 23. Sattahip police received a report from a local resident about the suspicious behavior of the man, who refused to disclose his identity. Investigators from the police station, along with officers from the narcotics control unit and a special task force, arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.







The officers found the man smoking marijuana and immediately apprehended him. A search revealed that he was also carrying a knife. During questioning, the man admitted to consuming illegal narcotics in the past. The suspect was taken to the police station for further processing. He underwent a urine test for drug detection at Sattahip Hospital, which confirmed positive results. The man was formally charged with drug possession under Category 1 (methamphetamine) and is now in police custody for further investigation. Legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.





























