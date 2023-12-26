Tourists face rough seas as authorities enforce safety measures

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya experienced strong sea waves attributed to the cold weather, creating challenging conditions for sea travel. At the Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya City, a significant number of both Thai and foreign tourists queued to board passenger boats in anticipation of the upcoming extended holiday period, planning trips to destinations such as Koh Larn Island.

While speedboats were still operational, caution was urged due to the rough sea conditions. Authorities from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources mandated that passengers wear life jackets and remain seated while the boat was in motion, emphasizing safety during the journey. As the number of tourists boarding boats increased, the vigilance of officials in ensuring compliance with safety measures became paramount.







Following the tragic incident where a tourist boat with 70 passengers bound for Surat Thani – Koh Tao capsized due to strong waves, resulting in injuries and missing persons, Pattaya authorities initiated a policy to inspect the conditions of all vessels transporting passengers.

Both chartered and regular passenger boats were required to be in a state of readiness, equipped with life jackets and functioning fire extinguishers. Additionally, vessels needed to be seaworthy, ensuring safe round-trip travel without complications.

Pramuanphan Chetkrit, a sea captain, highlighted the importance of thorough vessel inspections. The policy aimed to maintain the safety of passengers during sea travel. Passengers boarding boats were also reminded to wear life jackets and remain seated throughout the journey for their own safety.

Due to the high waves, boats bound for Koh Larn were restricted to docking at only one of the island’s two piers – the Na Baan pier – instead of the usual docking at Ta Waen Beach. Authorities remained vigilant, taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of sea travelers amid the challenging sea conditions.





























