Stringent traffic and security protocols for Pattaya Countdown 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a strategic move to ensure the safety and success of the upcoming Pattaya Countdown 2024 event, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a comprehensive meeting at Pattaya City Hall on December 25 aimed to finalize plans for the grand year-end celebration and New Year welcome set to take place at Pattaya Beach from December 29 to 31.

Key stakeholders, including Pol. Col. Patikorn Sornchai, Deputy Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, along with various departments and officials, such as the sub-district administration, Pattaya Tourist Police, Crime Suppression Division, and Traffic Police of Pattaya City Police Station, were also in attendance.







The city has outlined an extensive traffic management plan for the event. On December 29 and 30, 2023, Pattaya will witness road closures starting from 3 PM to 1 AM, with 385 personnel on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow. The highlight will be on December 31, when beachside roads, from the Dolphin Roundabout to Pattaya Beach Soi 10, will be closed from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. One-way traffic management from Pattaya Central Road to Sukhumvit Road will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. supported by 548 personnel.

To guarantee the safety and convenience of residents and tourists, a robust security plan has been set in motion. Emergency response measures, lifeguards, foot patrol officers, and volunteer tourist police will be deployed throughout the event. Emergency exit routes have been strategically planned at Soi 6/1 and Soi 9. A watchful eye will be kept on the beach area, and volunteer tourist police will assist both Thai and foreign tourists. Surveillance boats, ambulances, and fire trucks will be strategically stationed at three different spots to cover the entire event area.

With these comprehensive plans in place, Pattaya is gearing up for a memorable and secure year-end celebration, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all attendees. Tightened security will also be enforced on Koh Larn Island on the countdown night.





























