Sanitation workers cleaned out the Nongprue Canal to prepare it for rainy season.

Crews with a backhoe and large trucks dredged the natural waterway that is key to draining storm runoff in East Pattaya.







The canal has become narrow over the years with development and property encroachment. There’s also a sand dune at the canal’s origin point which continually dumps soil into the waterway that needs dredging regularly.