Angler’s hook snags tourist’s foot at Jomtien Beach as locals demand action on shoreline fishing

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tourist was injured after being caught by a fishing hook while swimming at Jomtien Beach on March 11, renewing safety concerns about anglers casting lines in designated swimming areas.

According to local officials, the tourist had entered the sea in a popular bathing zone when a fishing hook became lodged in the foot, causing injury. The incident occurred in an area frequently used by swimmers and families visiting the beach.

Municipal enforcement officers and lifeguards quickly responded to the scene after receiving reports of the accident. First aid was provided before rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon transported the injured tourist to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the incident highlights the dangers of fishing in areas where people regularly swim. Fishing is generally discouraged or restricted in designated bathing zones along Pattaya’s beaches, but enforcement remains a challenge.







The accident quickly sparked widespread discussion among residents and beachgoers on social media, many expressing frustration that anglers continue to fish close to shore despite the risks.

Some locals pointed out that similar problems can often be seen at Wongamat Beach, where fishermen reportedly line the shore at times, even in areas frequented by swimmers and evening visitors.

Several commenters said the issue has persisted for years and criticized authorities for what they see as weak enforcement. Some suggested that simply installing warning signs is not enough and that officials should begin issuing fines to those who fish in restricted areas.

Others called for clearer signage marking “no fishing” zones along Pattaya’s beaches, along with contact numbers so the public can report violations to authorities.



One commenter who identified as a regular fisherman said responsible anglers normally wait until swimmers have left the water before casting their lines, but acknowledged that careless behavior by some individuals creates unnecessary danger.

Concerns were also raised about nighttime swimming, with locals warning that fishing lines can be especially hazardous after dark when visibility is low.

Residents also complained about litter left behind by some anglers, including fishing gear and trash, which they say adds to the growing challenges of managing Pattaya’s busy beaches.





Tourism operators and residents alike warn that allowing fishing in busy bathing areas could pose serious risks to visitors, especially children and tourists unfamiliar with local rules.

City officials say they will continue reminding the public to respect safety regulations and are considering additional measures to better separate fishing activities from swimming zones along Pattaya’s popular beaches.



































