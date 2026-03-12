Summer storms forecast for northern Thailand while Pattaya sees heat with occasional showers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Weather authorities are warning of summer storms in northern Thailand while coastal areas such as Pattaya are expected to experience hot daytime conditions with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the northern region may see summer storms over the next 24 hours, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, possible hail, and lightning in some areas. The unstable weather is being caused by a westerly wind wave moving in from Myanmar, combining with hot daytime temperatures.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is spreading across northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, generating easterly and southeasterly winds that are influencing the lower central region and the eastern provinces.

For the eastern coastal region, including Pattaya in Chonburi Province, forecasters say there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, although most of the day will remain hot.

Residents and visitors in Pattaya can expect daytime temperatures climbing into the mid-30s Celsius, while brief thunderstorms may occur in some areas.

Authorities advise people in storm-prone regions, particularly in northern Thailand, to avoid open spaces, large trees, and unstable structures during thunderstorms. Farmers are also encouraged to secure fruit trees and take precautions to protect crops and livestock from potential storm damage.

In the southern region, easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces, and the Andaman Sea may bring thunderstorms and occasional heavy rain.







Moderate waves are expected in the lower Gulf of Thailand, reaching around 1–2 meters, with higher waves possible in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Meteorologists also warn that another moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to move into northeastern and eastern Thailand between March 12 and 13. Combined with the hot conditions across upper Thailand, this could trigger additional thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning in some areas.

Air quality in northern and central Thailand currently shows moderate to relatively high levels of haze and dust due to weak air circulation.

For Pattaya and surrounding areas, the forecast remains typical for the season: hot daytime weather with a slight chance of localized thunderstorms as Thailand moves further into its summer weather pattern.



































