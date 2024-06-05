Pattaya, Koh Larn and the eastern regions to experience heavy rain this week

The Meteorological Department warns the northern, upper northeastern, and eastern regions (including Pattaya and Koh Larn) of heavy rain in some areas. Residents in these regions should be cautious of the dangers from heavy rain. Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, upper Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening. Additionally, a low-pressure area is located over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This condition will cause thunderstorms in Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas in the northern, upper northeastern, and eastern regions. Residents in these areas should be cautious of dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Extra caution should be taken when traveling through thunderstorm-affected areas.







For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the sea conditions are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are over 2 meters high. Sailors in the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 34-36 degrees Celsius.









































