Alert Sattahip man saves neighbors from building collapse

An alert neighbor saved countless lives when the roof of a Sattahip rowhouse caved in.

Four townhouses on Soi Wat Khao Noi were carved out of a single building with a shared roof structure. On Aug. 6, Saneh Wongpoon, 50, heard creaking noises and noticed parts of the concrete-reinforced roof falling.







He shouted to neighbors in the other three units to get out, which residents did from the front and back. Shortly after, the entire roof collapsed across the structure, with concrete beams crashing to the ground.

The four-unit building owned by Jaroon Kloysawad was cordoned off as authorities feared the entire structure will come down. Residents have had to relocate while the building is made safe enough to re-enter.





































