Pattaya nightlife shut early, check for fire safety

By Pattaya Mail
A police patrol was also dispatched to Walking Street to inspect to check fire standards at bars and clubs and operating licenses.

The deadly Aug. 5 fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Plutaluang, Sattahip district spilled over into Pattaya over the weekend, with all nightlife venues closed early and safety inspections carried across the city.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Surajit Chingnawan, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 2, dispatched 50 officers to fan out across the city Saturday night to check fire standards at bars and clubs.



He also told officers to enforce the letter of the law, which meant bars had to close by 2 a.m. at the latest.
Officers checked fire exists, extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarms to ensure they were in working order.



Building permits also were checked to ensure business owners had not illegally modified or expanded their venues.

Police inspect the electrical systems in the nightclubs to ensure that they comply with acceptable safety standards.

An officer inspects the condition of a fire extinguisher. It was found that many establishments have outdated firefighting equipment which are useless when a fire breaks out.

Police also check all relevant licenses required to operate a bar and night club and to ensure that no underage clients are allowed into the entertainment houses.









