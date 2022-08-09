Pattaya nightlife shut early, check for fire safety

The deadly Aug. 5 fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Plutaluang, Sattahip district spilled over into Pattaya over the weekend, with all nightlife venues closed early and safety inspections carried across the city.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Surajit Chingnawan, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 2, dispatched 50 officers to fan out across the city Saturday night to check fire standards at bars and clubs.







He also told officers to enforce the letter of the law, which meant bars had to close by 2 a.m. at the latest.

Officers checked fire exists, extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarms to ensure they were in working order.







Building permits also were checked to ensure business owners had not illegally modified or expanded their venues.































