Mountain B inferno owner released on 300,000 baht bail

On Aug. 8, the Pattaya court released Pongsiri Punprasong 27, a.k.a Sia B, the owner of the ill-fated Mountain B Pub setting bail at 300,000 baht. The pub burned down last Thursday night killing 15 people and injuring more than 40.







Conditions of his bail included wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet and he was forbidden to interfere in the investigations including talking to witnesses and must report to the police for questioning when summoned.







On leaving the courthouse, Pongsiri apologized to the families of the victims promising to make amends and pay compensation for the deaths and injuries.

































