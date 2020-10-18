Dusit College brings lunch, supplies to Pattaya blind school

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
197
Dusit Thani College Pattaya’s teachers and students donated and cooked 150 lunches for blind students.

Dusit Thani College Pattaya brought 150 meals to students at the Redemptorist School for The Blind in honor of HM the late King Rama IX on the fourth anniversary of his death.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

School Director Sakda Kanjanawanawan led the students to the Father Ray Foundation facility Oct. 16, three days after the holiday marking the late monarch’s passing.



The group also donated consumer goods for the boarding school which has been hard-hit by a drop in donations during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The lunch of American fried rice and pearl milk tea was prepared by Dusit College freshmen in the kitchen and hotel management programs.

School Director Sakda Kanjanawanawan led the students to the Father Ray Foundation for the event.



The lunch of American fried rice and pearl milk tea was prepared by Dusit College freshmen in the kitchen and hotel management programs.

Loading…

Redemptorist School for The Blind director, Chid Suknu, leads the students in a song of thanks.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR