Dusit College brings lunch, supplies to Pattaya blind school

Dusit Thani College Pattaya brought 150 meals to students at the Redemptorist School for The Blind in honor of HM the late King Rama IX on the fourth anniversary of his death.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

School Director Sakda Kanjanawanawan led the students to the Father Ray Foundation facility Oct. 16, three days after the holiday marking the late monarch’s passing.









The group also donated consumer goods for the boarding school which has been hard-hit by a drop in donations during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The lunch of American fried rice and pearl milk tea was prepared by Dusit College freshmen in the kitchen and hotel management programs.







Loading…











