Triumph marks polo excellence and charitable success at B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – The recently concluded B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2024 has left an indelible mark on the polo landscape, seamlessly blending sporting prowess with a philanthropic spirit. Held at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club Pattaya on January 20, 2024, this annual charity polo tournament, presided over by Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm and Vice President of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, showcased the finest talents against the backdrop of a picturesque polo field.

Top teams from Asia, including Thai Polo Team, 22 BR Team from Hong Kong, FAST FISH Team from China, and Tang Polo Team from China, battled fiercely for the prestigious HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Cup.







The semi-final matches were riveting, with 22BR drawing 5-5 against Thai Polo, and Tang Polo securing a 7-4 victory against Fast Fish. In the intense championship clash, Tang Polo emerged triumphant, securing the coveted trophy bestowed by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Sebastian Borgi was named the Most Valuable Player, Windson Rao received the Fair Play award, and the Best Playing Pony (BPP) honor went to the horse Margarita, played by Dario Musso.

Beyond the competitive matches, the B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2024 served as a fundraising platform for the Chitralada Technology Institute. The event featured a myriad of charitable activities and booths, attracting distinguished guests and philanthropic celebrities to partake in the festivities and witness the thrilling matches.

This year’s tournament not only marked the beginning of the polo season in Asia but also demonstrated the unwavering commitment of the polo community to both athletic excellence and charitable causes. The B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2024 truly embodied the essence of sportsmanship, talent, and giving back to the community.

As we bask in the success of the Thai Polo Open, our excitement continues to mount for the upcoming Queen’s Cup Pink Polo, scheduled for Saturday, February 17 at Thai Polo Pattaya. This unique lady tournament aims to raise funds for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer. Secure your seat now by booking at [email protected]. The Queen’s Cup Pink Polo promises a day of sportsmanship, elegance, and a shared commitment to a worthy cause. Don’t miss out on this remarkable event!































