7-year-old boy and driver killed in jetski accident off Pattaya beach

Two people were killed when their jetski overturned off Pattaya Beach.

Prathomphon Polrach, 7, was bleeding from the mouth and his pelvis and neck were broken when paramedics arrived on the beach at Soi 14 April 24. He later died at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Guardian Phonsupan Phumnok, 35, who was missing in the sea at the time and was found dead later about 50 meters offshore.

A witness, identified only as a Vietnamese beach umbrella vendor named Tony, 37, said he witnessed the accident while working in front of Royal Garden Plaza.







Phonsupan, who was not wearing a life vest, was driving the jetski very fast with the boy, who was wearing a life jacket, sitting in front of him. Phonsupan made a sharp turn and the jetski flipped. Both people hit their heads on the watercraft.

Tony jumped in and rescued Prathomphon, but could not find Phonsupan. The boy was pronounced dead about 10 p.m. that night.





















