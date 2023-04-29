Trang announces sustainable tourism development plans for Koh Kradan

Plans have been announced to develop Koh Kradan in Trang province into a major tourism destination with minimal environmental impact.

Trang Governor Kajornsak Charoensopha announced development plans for Koh Kradan on April 26, following discussions with the public and private sectors. He said an 8 million baht budget will also be allocated to establish a sustainable tourism center where visitors may access housing, food, and other facilities as they visit the island.







A permanent management team under Hat Chao Mai National Park will be established to oversee activities in Koh Kradan and manage the number of tourists to ensure environmental safety. Diving operations will be conducted to explore coral reefs and collect garbage from seabeds around the island.

The announcement comes after the beach saw an increase in visitors this month shortly after being ranked No. 1 in the Top 100 Beaches on Earth by the UK’s World Beach Guide. However, authorities and the general public are concerned about the sudden influx of tourists and have agreed that a strategy must be put in place to ensure that the island’s 2.4 square kilometer area does not suffer catastrophic environmental damage.







Koh Kradan, as well as neighboring Koh Chuak, Koh Waen, and Koh Muk islands, will be closed for annual rehabilitation from June 1 to September 30. Tourists are welcome to visit the islands during the tourist season, which runs from October 1 to May 31. (NNT)















