A young boy eager for his prize got his hand stuck in a toy machine in Sattahip.

Sawang Boriboon Rojana Thammasathan volunteers found 6-year-old Noom at a convenience store in Soi Bonkai, with his right hand stuck in the coin-operated toy dispenser.

The rescue team disassembled the machine piece by piece, which took about 20 minutes and freed him.

The boy cried but was unhurt.