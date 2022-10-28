Suspended jail term for Thai, Chinese pub goers’ drug abuse

Thai and Chinese visitors to a pub were sentenced to 1-2 months in jail for drug abuse but their imprisonment was suspended for two years.

The Bangkok South Kwaeng Court laid the punishment on four Chinese tourists and two Thai women who confessed to drug abuse after being arrested at the pub in Charoen Rat area. The court also fined them 4,000-8,000 baht, commuted from 8,000-16,000 baht due to their confession.







The six people admitted to abusing ketamine and methamphetamine.

A Thai man was also arrested on the same occasion for abusing inhalant and unauthorized fundraising. He was fined 4,200 baht but the amount was halved to 2,100 baht due to his confession.







Police of the Yannawa station also charged 56 other suspects with drug abuse at the pub but they denied the charge. They would be brought to court later. (TNA)

































