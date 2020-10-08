6 students bitten as vicious dog terrorizes school

Six more Sriracha students were bitten by a stray dog know by the local government to have a history of attacking people.







Paramedics responded to the Nakhon Jao Phaya Surasak Municipality Oct. 6 after the youths went there for bites to their faces, arms and legs by a dog that hangs around their school. The wounds so serious the six were transferred to Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The dog, known as “Jao Long” (lost one) is a repeat offender that has been left on the streets by Surasak Subdistrict, residents complained. The dog had already bitten as many as six other students and adults.

After a previous attack, Long was taken to a municipal shelter where it was sterilized, given a rabies vaccination and held for observation for 10 days. Then, despite its temperament, the animal was let go again.

The school where the bitten students live imposed a new policy prohibiting students from leaving campus alone, requiring they be picked up by parents or guardians until the dog is taken from the area.











