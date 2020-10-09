Chiang Mai next up for STV program

Chiang Mai will be the second Thai airport to receive international visitors traveling on the new Special Tourist Visa, with up to 400 foreigners a day allowed to arrive.







Chiang Mai International Airport Director Amornrat Chumsai Na Ayutthaya, members of the Chiang Mai Aviation Business Operation Committee, airline representatives, and government disease-control, immigration and customs officials inspected the airport Oct. 6 to check its readiness to receive the STV travelers, who will go directly from the airport into quarantine.

Phuket on Thursday was expected to receive the first batch of foreign tourists since March, a group of 130 Chinese nationals traveling on Special Tourist Visas. Another flight is planned for Oct. 21.

If things go smoothly in Phuket, the STV program is expected to be expanded to Chiang Mai, which could accept two international flights a day with a maximum of 400 people total.











