Banglamung will pay for salvage, repair of sunken fishing boat

A Rayong fisherman could have the Banglamung District government pay for the entire cost of salvage and repairs after his boat sank near Pattaya’s Far Islands.







Sanit Pimubol’s 10-meter-long vessel sank after a waterspout developed off Koh Man Wichai where he was fishing Sept. 4. The area falls under the responsibility of the district and Royal Thai Navy.

The boat sank, a loss of 92,700 baht, Sanit said.

Under a natural-disaster relief program, Sanit can claim up to 25,000 baht of the cost to salvage the boat and up to 70,000 baht of its repair from the district and the Chonburi Fisheries Department.











