6 hurt in Pattaya collision on Siam Country Club Road

By Pattaya Mail
0
276
The rescue team removes injured passengers from the Mitsubishi Xpander van which was hit by another car that failed to stop at the intersection.

Six people were hurt when two cars collided in Pattaya.

Saowaluk Taokum, 37, and Atsadawut Chaiyapoon, 23, suffered critical injuries in the Aug. 4 crash on Soi Siam Country Club. Kannika Pingkod, 33, Chutima Somrudee, 25, Metapong Chinnawong, 23, and Worawit Boonsanong, 23, sustained lesser injuries.



Witnesses said a Mitsubishi Xpander van carrying four people was going through an intersection when a Mazda compact carrying two people failed to stop and slammed into the van’s side. Both cars cartwheeled in different directions.

Police are investigating who is to blame.


The wrecked Mazda compact that hit the van is towed away from the scene of the crash.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR