Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s fingers for 10,000 baht each

A Pattaya woman said a loan shark offered to reduce her debt by 10,000 baht for every one of her fingers he cut off.

The woman, identified only as Angsumali, 35, filed a report with Pattaya police about the threats she received from the unidentified loan shark. She then played a voice recording of the threats for the media Aug. 5.







Angsumali admitted she borrowed 14,000 from the loan shark in October 2021 at 15% interest, compounded monthly. She continued to pay until almost five months ago. Then the threats began.

On July 28, Angsumali said the shark came to her workplace at a department store and forced her to talk in his car. She secretly recorded the conversation. First, the usurer said, he’d added all the debts of her friends to her bill, meaning she now owned more than 100,000 baht.







Second, he threatened to cut off her fingers, but said, if he did so, he’d reduce the debt by 10,000 baht for each digit.

Police urged Angsumali to call them immediately the next time the shylock shows up.

































