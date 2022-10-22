5 gangsters surrender for Pattaya resort attack, admit they got location wrong

Five of six men wanted for shooting up a Jomtien Beach resort surrendered to police, admitting they were duped into wreaking havoc at the wrong location.

Gang leader Jiraroj “Rung Rama II” Wattana, 29, Boonyarit Jitma, 24, Saralan Yodtud, 23, and two unidentified cohorts turned themselves in to Provincial Police Region 2 officers Oct. 19 and were transferred to the Pattaya Police Station. One suspect remains at large.







The group was hit with a litany of illegal weapons charges, as well as assault, unlawful detention and intrusion of a private business.

The five allegedly went door-to-door looking for a woman named “Min”, pistol-whipped five people and shot out tires of three cars at the unnamed pool villa Oct. 17.

It turns out they were in the wrong place, goaded into going on a reign of terror by a rival group who dared them on Facebook to come fight them, but gave a fake address for their location.







Police recovered a Glock handgun and two BB guns used in the incident.

The group allegedly is involved with drugs and football gambling and “Min” is assumed to owe the gang money.































