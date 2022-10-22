Bangkok Pink and Yellow lines monorail services to open for free public trial in December

The government remains committed to improving Thailand’s transportation infrastructure, aiming to elevate people’s quality of life through better transport linkages. More progress has been made in the construction of the Pink and Yellow lines monorail rapid transit systems. Both lines will open for free public trial in December.







The Pink Line monorail system runs from Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Minburi in Bangkok. Classified as one of the “secondary” rapid transit routes, the Pink Line enables travel to and from the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Rd. The 34.5-kilometer line also enables commutes to and from Nonthaburi government complex. There are 30 stations along the route, with the first station located at Nonthaburi government complex on Rattanathibet Rd. The end station, Minburi Station, is situated near Ramkhamhaeng Soi 192 in Bangkok and will link to the Orange Line metro service. Users of the Pink Line will also be able to transit to the Purple Line metro system.







The Yellow Line monorail system runs from the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok to the Samrong area of Samut Prakan. The 30-kilometer route services a number of Bangkok’s dense residential and commercial areas. There are 23 stations, with the first being Ratchadaphisek station. Users of the line will be able to transit to many other rapid transit services, including the Blue Line, Green Line, Gray Line, and Orange Line. The Yellow Line also links to the Airport Rail Link system at a junction on Rama 9 Rd. (NNT)

































