Thai mental health department care for people affected by tragic daycare center massacre

The Department of Mental Health (DMH) continues to reach out to people affected by the tragic daycare center attack in Nong Bua Lamphu, with a dedicated team looking after young survivors and witnesses.

DMH officials are now taking care of people in the area in two groups – 345 people who are the survivors and victims’ families, and local witnesses including children in nearby schools who were instructed to take shelter during the incident.







DMH Director-General Dr. Amporn Benjaponpitak said the department has reached out to 336 people or 98% of those affected in the first group over a course of 2 weeks. The department said there are a total of 5,636 people who need assistance.







Officials from partner agencies have been assisting the DMH in taking care of villagers and students indirectly affected by the attack to help ease their anxiety. Dr. Amporn said all children in this group are able to smile again three days after the attack, which helped other people in the community ease their worries. (NNT)

































