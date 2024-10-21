‘4th Music in the Park’ event at Khao Talo Community in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the 4th Music in the Park event at Khao Talo Community, Sukhumvit 85, East Pattaya, on October 20. The event was attended by city executives, government officials, private sector representatives, community leaders, and local residents.



The initiative, led by the Pattaya City Transformation Leadership Group, aims to foster collaboration among various organizations and agencies to support operations and strengthen local communities. A significant focus is on developing the potential of youth in the area by organizing activities that enhance their skills and provide valuable experiences.

The “Music in the Park” event offers a platform for children and young people to showcase their musical talents while engaging with the community. This initiative not only promotes physical and mental well-being but also creates a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by greenery and music. It serves as a space for knowledge exchange and community transformation, aligning with the “Better Pattaya” policy for sustainable tourism development and a better quality of life in Pattaya City.



















































