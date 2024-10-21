Pattaya Mayor joins ‘Walk for Freedom’ event held against human trafficking and exploitation

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomes participants to the “Walk for Freedom,” advocating for the rights of human trafficking victims.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed participants to the “Walk for Freedom” event, aimed at advocating for the rights of victims of human trafficking on October 19.

The ceremony was presided over by Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit, along with officials from government and private sectors engaged in anti-human trafficking efforts, volunteers, and community members in Banglamung District.

Organized by the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office in collaboration with the A21 Foundation, the Walk for Freedom raises awareness about human trafficking and exploitation.

This annual event, held in Thailand, aims to educate the community about these crimes, empowering individuals to lead independent lives and avoid falling victim to such exploitation.

The opening ceremony featured Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit, emphasizing community involvement in the fight against human trafficking.



Officials from government and private sectors joined hands with volunteers and local residents to raise awareness about human trafficking.
The event, organized by the Chonburi Provincial Social Development Office and the A21 Foundation, aims to educate the public about human trafficking issues.



Participants marched together, symbolizing solidarity and commitment to preventing exploitation and supporting victims.
The “Walk for Freedom” highlights the importance of empowering individuals to live independently and avoid becoming victims of trafficking.















