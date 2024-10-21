Mother pleads for justice after son’s hit-and-run accident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A mother is pleading for help after her 16-year-old son, Ithichet Pengjan, 16, was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident involving a black sedan that cut him off while he was riding his motorcycle.

According to Ms. Tipawan, on October 12, her son was on his way to pick up his pregnant daughter-in-law who was working in Pattaya. As he was riding his motorcycle near a U-turn across from Soi Banglamung 29, a black sedan, captured by CCTV, was parked in the leftmost lane and suddenly turned across the street to make a U-turn. Her son, traveling straight ahead, collided with the driver’s side door, resulting in him being trapped in the wreckage before slowly collapsing onto the road. Shockingly, the driver did not even stop to check on the injured boy and instead accelerated away without a second thought, showing complete disregard for the injured victim.



The young victim sustained multiple serious injuries, including a broken face and arm, and his mother reported that their medical expenses have already reached around 30,000 baht. The family has been forced to borrow money to cover the costs, and the boy will need further surgery, adding to their financial burden.

Despite obtaining CCTV footage of the incident, police have struggled to identify the hit-and-run driver due to unclear images of the car’s license plate. Ms. Tipawan expressed her frustration with the police investigation, stating that they can only assist as much as she provides them with leads.







She is urgently calling for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or recorded it on a dashcam to come forward with evidence. Additionally, she implores the driver responsible for the accident to turn themselves in to the authorities.













































