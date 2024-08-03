Two South Korean tourists drown within days on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – A South Korean tourist was found unconscious after an apparent drowning at Tawaen Beach on Koh Larn Island in the afternoon of July 2. Rescue units from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and local residents worked together to transport the unconscious victim to the Koh Larn Community Medical Center. Despite the medical team’s efforts to perform CPR, the tourist was pronounced dead shortly afterward. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Mr Ikgyu Han.







Initial inquiries revealed that Mr Han was snorkelling near Tawaen Beach with a friend. His friend noticed something was wrong when Mr Han suddenly became unresponsive, floating face down in the water. The friend quickly dragged him to shore and called for help, but despite CPR attempts, Mr Han could not be revived.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene and sent the body to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute for a detailed autopsy. While initial assumptions suggest drowning as the cause of death, a comprehensive autopsy will confirm the exact cause.









This incident follows another drowning on June 30, involving another South Korean tourist. Mr Sanggi Han, 82, drowned while swimming at Tawaen Beach. Preliminary police reports suggest that Mr Sanggi Han may have had an underlying medical condition that caused him to drown, but they are awaiting the autopsy results for a conclusive cause of death.

Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, chief inspector of Pattaya City Tourist Police, has been investigating these incidents to determine the causes and to implement measures to prevent future drowning incidents. He stated, “Despite ongoing efforts by the Pattaya Tourist Police to improve water safety and rescue methods, these tragedies highlight the need for continued vigilance and enhanced safety protocols.”





































