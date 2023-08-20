4 injured after car rear-ends pickup on Laem Chabang highway

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of August 17, a black Toyota Corolla sedan rear-ended an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck on Highway 331 near the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate, resulting in several injuries.







A Chinese man in his 40s was trapped in the car with chest injuries and bleeding lips. The rescue team used the ‘jaws of life’ to extricate him from the vehicle. There were also three injured women in the car. All four received emergency medical attention before being transferred to Somdej Phra Boromma Rajthevi Hospital in Sriracha.













