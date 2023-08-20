50 international students converge on Pattaya for Cultural Exchange Program

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet played host to 50 teachers, parents, and young students from Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Cambodia who were in town to participate in the Asia Art & Cultural BH-Lingual Student Exchange Program. Thai students representing schools affiliated with Pattaya Municipality also participated in the educational seminar held on Aug 17-18.







The Asia Art & Cultural BH-Lingual Student Exchange Program @Pattaya is a platform designed to engage young individuals in a range of social, environmental, and artistic activities. Drawing participants from Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Cambodia, the program seeks to promote cultural understanding, facilitate the exchange of social perspectives, and advocate for sustainable tourism practices within Pattaya.

The program ended with an awards presentation ceremony on August 18, held at the Dragon Beach Hotel in Pattaya, celebrating and acknowledging the achievements and contributions of the participating students.















